Idukki: The Forest Department on Saturday removed a cross installed by the St Thomas Church at Naranganam, Thommankuthu in Thodupuzha. Officials from the Kaliyar Range Office arrived with a JCB around noon and uprooted the cross, which was then transported to the range office.

Hearing the news, residents gathered, leading to a minor altercation. The incident comes ahead of Good Friday, when the faithful were preparing for the traditional Way of the Cross and hill procession.

No prior notice issued

Naranganam panchayat member P G Surendran alleged that the cross was removed without prior notice or warning. “The cross was placed in an area where migrant families have been residing for over 65 years. Several families live nearby and have already applied for land titles,” he said.

Karimannoor panchayat member Bibin Augustine condemned the Forest Department’s actions, calling it an attempt to assert control over the area. “This land falls under the kaliyar Range. The department has repeatedly taken hostile action against farmers. Even minor activities like cutting grass are being penalised,” he said.

St Thomas Church Vicar Fr George Eikkaramattom said that the cross was installed on land that had been allocated to the church in an area that had been inhabited for over six decades. “A public meeting has been called on Sunday to decide further steps,” he said.

kaliyar Range Officer T K Manoj said the cross was installed on forest land. “There is no need for a notice to remove encroachments from forest property. A joint verification had already been conducted at the site. Strict action will be taken against encroachers, including church authorities,” he said, adding that legal proceedings would follow against those involved, including the Vicar.