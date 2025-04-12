Wayanad: The Noolpuzha Police on Saturday arrested a father and a son for damaging five vehicles and attacking police in Wayanad.

The accused, Keettappallil Sunny (59) and his son Jomon (29), armed with a knife and a hammer, stopped a bus and smashed its glass around 3.30 pm at Nambikolly. They then blocked traffic, shouted at commuters, and began damaging vehicles.

As the traffic on the Sulthan Bathery–Ooty road came to a standstill, they attacked vehicles lined up behind, including two cars. Passengers fled the scene in panic.

Police from the Noolpuzha station rushed to the spot. However, the duo resisted arrest and even damaged the police vehicle. A reinforcement team of 15 officers from Sulthan Bathery had to be called in.

After an hour-long struggle, police and local residents managed to subdue and arrest the two men, both of whom were injured during the scuffle. They were taken to Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital for medical examination.

According to Noolpuzha Station House Officer Sasidharan Pilla, there were no prior criminal records against the duo. "We are clueless as to why they broke into such extreme violence," he said.

The arrest has been registered, and the accused will be produced in court.