Idukki: In connection with the murder of a former business partner over a financial dispute in Thodupuzha, police have arrested Seena (45), the wife of the prime accused.

Seena, a resident of Thekkumkattil, Kalayanthani in Thodupuzha, was hiding at a relative's house in Neloor, Muttom, after receiving a police notice for interrogation. She surrendered at the Thodupuzha Police Station on Saturday at noon.

Police have charged her with aiding in abduction, destruction of evidence, and withholding knowledge of the crime. According to officials, Seena was aware of the abduction and subsequent murder of Biju Joseph, a caterer based in Chungam, who was found dumped inside a manhole of a warehouse on March 22.

She allegedly purchased pepper spray from a medical store and handed it over to Jomon and his team before the abduction. She also reportedly helped clean up bloodstains from the room where Biju was brought to Jomon’s house.

Items used in the crime—including shoelaces and a towel used to tie Biju, along with blood-stained clothes—were buried near a dog kennel close to the house. Police recovered these materials during an evidence collection session at her residence on Saturday evening.

Seena, the fifth accused in the case, was produced before the court and remanded.

The police on Friday had arrested Jomon’s close relative, Abin, who was also allegedly aware of the abduction and murder plot.

With Seena’s arrest, the number of accused in the case has risen to six. Jomon, Mohammed Aslam, and Jomin—whose custody period expired yesterday—have also been remanded again.