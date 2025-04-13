Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for isolated heavy rain in parts of central Kerala, with thunderstorms likely on Sunday and Monday. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts received heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. Winds may reach speeds of up to 40 km/h.

The National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of a possible 'black sea' phenomenon — a condition marked by turbulent waves and sea erosion — along the coasts from Kappil to Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram and parts of Alappuzha district. High waves and coastal erosion are expected in these areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Light rain is also likely in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, according to the IMD.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to remain vigilant. Authorities have urged people to stay away from danger zones, avoid sea-related activities, and ensure fishing vessels are securely anchored with safe distances maintained to prevent collisions.