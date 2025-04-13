Kochi auto-rickshaw driver hit by train, dies
Kochi: An auto-rickshaw driver died after being hit by a train in Aluva on Sunday. The deceased Anu (25) is a native of Upputhode, Idukki.
The incident took place on Saturday night on the railway track near Ambattukavu Metro Station. "The body was found next to the railway track. We suspect he was hit by a train," police said. A case has been registered for unnatural death.
