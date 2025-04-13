Kozhikode: Displaying the images of leaders of extremist outfits like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas during a recent protest march against the Waqf Bill in Kozhikode has triggered a row in Kerala.

The pictures of the controversial Muslim leaders were held up by protestors during a march to the Karipur International Airport, organised by the Solidarity Youth Movement and the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO)—both affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami—on Wednesday.

The BJP came out strongly, criticising both the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF over the matter, and alleged that their appeasement policies and vote bank politics had led to the thriving of terrorist outfits in the state.

The CPM and the influential Muslim scholars' body, Samastha (AP faction), condemned the display of images of leaders of extremist outfits, saying it would hand over a propaganda weapon to right-wing groups.

Senior BJP leader K Surendran questioned the relevance of extremist outfits like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas in a protest in Kerala. "Why did they carry pictures of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood in a protest against the Waqf Bill in India? At a time when the outfit is banned even in its founding country, Egypt, and is considered an extremist movement by the UN, what role does its leader have in Kerala?" he asked.

He further alleged that their appeasement politics and vote bank tactics had allowed "terrorist outfits to thrive" in the state.

However, senior CPI leader M V Jayarajan criticised Jamaat-e-Islami over the incident and said their true intentions had been exposed by the display of images of terrorist outfit leaders during the airport march. "Such activities should be strongly opposed and defeated by the secular forces in the country," he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

He also alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami appeared to be on a mission to help the Sangh Parivar realise its agenda. The Left leader expressed concern that the incident could undermine the efforts of secular forces to resist the Centre's move to implement the Waqf Bill.

Sharing similar views, LDF legislator K T Jaleel said the incident would give Union Home Minister Amit Shah a stick to beat down all anti-Waqf protests in Kerala by accusing them of having connections with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The AP faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, an influential Islamic scholars' body, also condemned the display of controversial Muslim leaders' images during the protest march and accused the organisers of politicising sensitive issues.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament last week.

Several Muslim organisations and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance describes as a "force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community." The opposition has called it "unconstitutional" and claimed it "infringes on the rights of Muslims."