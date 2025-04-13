Kozhikode: Setting a major milestone in the history of the Latin Catholic Church in Kerala, its Calicut Diocese has been elevated as an Archdiocese. The announcement was made simultaneously at the Vatican and in Kozhikode, at 3.30 pm on Saturday.

Mar Joseph Pamplany, Metropolitan of the Thalassery Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, read out the Pope’s declaration in Kozhikode and Alex Vadakkumthala, bishop of the Kannur diocese, read the Malayalam translation.

With the elevation of the Calicut diocese, its bishop, Dr Varghese Chakkalakal, became the first Metropolitan Archbishop of Calicut Archdiocese, and the dioceses of Kannur and Sultanpet under its jurisdiction.

Mar Joseph Pamplany described the elevation of the Calicut diocese as a Palm Sunday gift for the Malabar area. “It is a major recognition for the settlers in the region as well as a moment of joy to receive the twin honour of the status of archdiocese and the post of archbishop,” he said.

Kannur bishop Alex Vadakkumthala, Thamarassery bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil and Sultanpet bishop Antony Samy offered felicitations. Political leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, M K Raghavan MP and T Siddique MLA, also extended greetings.

Calicut Diocese celebrated its centenary two years ago and has been elevated as an Archdiocese in its 102nd year. The diocese, which played a major role in the development of Malabar, came into existence on June 12, 1923.