Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Monday issued an orange alert in nine districts of Kerala for the next three hours, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph.

An orange alert is issued for Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur in isolated areas across the state.