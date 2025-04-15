Idukki: Kattappana Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly swindled over ₹17 lakh from multiple people by promising overseas jobs. The accused, Jinu (39), a native of Mattukatta, Ayyappankovil, was nabbed from Mohali in Punjab.

According to the police, Jinu offered caretaker jobs in countries such as Malta, New Zealand, and Poland. He reportedly collected between ₹3 lakh and ₹4.5 lakh from more than 10 people. The fraudulent activities were carried out under the guise of operating a ‘Janasevana Kendram’ (Public Service Centre) owned by him in Mattukatta. After committing the fraud, Jinu fled to Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested from Zirakpur in Mohali by a team led by SI Biju Diju Joseph under the supervision of Kattappana DYSP V A Nishadmon. The arrest team also included Senior CPOs Anoop and Suresh B Anto.

So far, four cases have been registered at Kattappana Police Station in connection with the fraud. DYSP Nishadmon stated that Jinu duped the complainants out of approximately ₹17 lakh. Several people from the Upputhara police station limits have also reportedly fallen victim to the scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the victims were unable to contact Jinu months after making the payments, they approached the police.