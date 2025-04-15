Idukki: A three-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a fish pond while playing at a relative's house. The deceased has been identified as Aaradhya, a native of Kochullur, Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Monday at her maternal family’s home near Kumaramangalam, Thodupuzha. Aaradhya, who had been playing inside the house, went missing, prompting a search by the family. She was later found submerged in a nearby fish pond.

Asha’s brother, Santhosh, jumped into the pond, rescued the child, and rushed her to a private hospital in Thodupuzha. Despite being admitted to the intensive care unit, she could not be saved.

Her body was laid to rest in the courtyard of the Kumaramangalam residence later that day.

Aaradhya was the daughter of Rajesh Anand and Asha Kavitha. Rajesh works with ISRO in Thiruvananthapuram, while Asha is employed at the Indian Overseas Bank’s Keezhattingal Branch.