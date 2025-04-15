The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala, warning of elevated temperatures on April 15 and 16. The forecast predicts that Palakkad will experience a maximum temperature of 37°C, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will see temperatures reaching 36°C.

The IMD attributes the hot and unsettled weather to high temperatures combined with humid conditions, with the exception of the hilly regions. Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions against the heat.