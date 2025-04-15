IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as scorching heat grips Kerala
Mail This Article
×
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala, warning of elevated temperatures on April 15 and 16. The forecast predicts that Palakkad will experience a maximum temperature of 37°C, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will see temperatures reaching 36°C.
The IMD attributes the hot and unsettled weather to high temperatures combined with humid conditions, with the exception of the hilly regions. Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions against the heat.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.