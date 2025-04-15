Kottayam: A Kottayam native died in a vehicle collision on the Dukhan Highway in Qatar early Tuesday morning. The deceased is Joy Mathew (47), a native of Vaikom.

The accident occurred around 3 am when the vehicle Joy was travelling in rear-ended a truck. He was returning from Shahaniya after work. Joy had been living in Qatar for about 13 years and was working in the event management sector.

He is survived by his wife, Sridevi Joy, an associate producer at Manorama Online who was formerly a journalist in Qatar.

Joy Mathew is the son of the late Mathew of Chemmanathukara, Uzhavoor, Vaikom, and Thankamma.

His body is currently kept at the Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital morgue in the Industrial Area. Repatriation will be arranged soon after completing formalities with the support of the Qatar KMCC Al Ihsan Committee.