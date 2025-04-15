Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only answer to the problems faced by the people of Munambam, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. The minister made the politically loaded statement at a meeting held on the compound of the Velankanni Matha Church at Munambam, where 610 families have been staging an indefinite protest against the Waqf Board's claim on their land for over six months.

Rijiju was addressing the ‘Thank You Modi’ meet organised by the BJP-led NDA to express gratitude to the central government for bringing in the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

The minister kept claiming the new Wakf law will bring an end to the struggle of the people of Munambam. However, he did no go to the details of how the law will help the affected families regain their revenue rights.

He said the law was drafted keeping in mind the plight of the Munambam residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After sometime, we will frame the rules. The drafting of the rules has started. Once it’s complete, we will issue directions to the state government to take necessary steps to protect the interests of the Munambam people. The state government must give all support and assistance and all necessary documents to ensure that the innocent families here get their land rights back,” the minister said.

The minister claimed he knew the solution for the problem faced by the Munambam people, but he refrained from stating it since the matter is sub-judice.

“Today I could have given certain deadlines and I could have given specifics. But you know very well in India, if there is a matter which is pending in the court or appealed before a tribunal, then as a minister, I cannot take over the authority of the judiciary. I have limitations. I know what has to be done. I know the solution also, but being a person holding constitutional position I have to respect the judiciary. That’s why I’m not stating a deadline. But that doesn’t mean your issue will not be settled. Otherwise we are all prepared legally, mentally and with all necessary things in our command,” he said.

He cautioned the people not to fall for any political propaganda by the Congress and CPM. “As a responsible cabinet minister, I have come to your place to ensure that we stand with you. It’s just a matter of time. After the rules are framed and after all the legislative processes are over, we will come back again. I will not let your hope die down. I assure you on behalf of PM Modi and BJP that you will get justice,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that the amended law ensures that a Munambam-like crisis will not happen in the country anymore.

“We have made the provisions very clear. From today in India I declare nobody will face the problems faced by the people of Munambam. The draconian provision that made possible unilateral declaration of any property as wakf property has been deleted forever. These are very important steps taken in the interest of the common people,” he said.

The minister, during his first visit to the coastal village in Ernakulam district, was accorded a hero’s welcome by the protestors and NDA supporters. The minister was received with a chavittunadakam performance, a traditional Christian folk dance drama, and was offered the fishermen’s cap as a token of love. Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar were gifted with statuette of Velankanni Matha.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister held meetings with Varapuzha Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil, the members of Syro Malabar Catholic Public Affairs Commission and the members of Kerala Council of Churches.