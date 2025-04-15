Thiruvananthapuram: Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian's residence, demanding immediate action to resolve the blockage of the estuary at Muthalapozhi harbour, caused by the accumulation of tonnes of sand.

The agitators squatted on the road in front of his house and raised slogans. The minister was not at home when the protest took place.

The opposition protest came amid reports that the government was considering shutting down the Muthalapozhi harbour and relocating fishermen to other harbours. Local fishermen and various trade unions have announced they will oppose any move to cease operations at the harbour.

They also accused the state government of "failing" to remove the sand from the estuary.

A local Congress leader who led the protest said both the lives and livelihoods of fishermen have been severely affected. "Seawater entered many households, placing them under flood threat," he said.

"This is no longer just a concern for fishermen—it threatens the employment of people across the entire region. That’s why we organised this protest to draw the minister’s and government’s attention," the Congress leader added.

He also warned that the Congress would intensify its agitation if the government failed to address the issue seriously and find a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, trade union activists, including those from CITU and INTUC, staged a protest in front of the harbour assistant executive engineer’s office in Muthalapozhi on Tuesday morning. They reportedly locked up the office and placed a wreath there as a mark of protest.

Muthalapozhi in Perumathura is where the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake meet the Arabian Sea. The area has become hazardous for fishermen both while setting out to sea and on their return. The coastal hamlet has recently been in the news for several fishing boat accidents. The Centre recently approved the long-awaited comprehensive development of the fishing harbour.