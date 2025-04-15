Thrissur: The Thrissur Pooram fireworks will be held grandly this year without any compromise on safety, said Kerala Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan and Higher Education Minister R Bindu here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Collectorate Conference Hall, the ministers said holding the fireworks as usual is not difficult. The fireworks will be set off by following all rules, including keeping the fireworks storage room empty before use.

Minister Rajan said that all the beauty and excitement of Pooram will be seen in the fireworks. Legal advice will be taken, and proper steps will be followed to ensure everything is done lawfully.

Minister Bindu added that the district administration is making arrangements so that people can enjoy the event without any trouble. She said the fireworks will be held in a way that respects both the law and the wishes of the public.

The ministers’ remarks are in response to concerns over new regulations introduced by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which is part of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The rules mandate a 200-metre distance between the firecracker storage area and the firing zone, raising fears that they could impact the fireworks display, one of the main highlights of the Thrissur Pooram festival.