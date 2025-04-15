Vadakara: Police on Tuesday took vlogger Thoppi (Nihad) into custody for allegedly brandishing an air pistol at bus staff at the Vadakara bus stand. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm.

According to police, Muhammad Nihad was travelling towards Kozhikode on the Vadakara–Kainatti National Highway when a dispute arose after he alleged that a bus attempted to overtake his vehicle from the left. Nihad, along with two others in a car, followed the bus to the Vadakara bus stand.

A verbal altercation ensued between Nihad and the bus crew, during which he reportedly pointed an air pistol at them. The bus workers intercepted Nihad as he attempted to flee in the car and handed him over to the police, reported Manorama Online.

Police confirmed that the weapon used was an air pistol, which does not require a licence. As the bus staff later stated, they did not wish to file a complaint, and no case has been registered.