Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has approved a vigilance inquiry report that gives a clean chit to ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the disproportionate assets case. The report, exonerating him of all charges, received official sanction after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed it recently.

The vigilance probe, conducted by a special unit, found no evidence to support the allegations against Ajith Kumar. The inquiry was initiated based on a complaint filed by P V Anvar.

The allegations included illegally purchasing a flat and alleged links to gold smuggling rackets. However, the special unit concluded that there was no proof to substantiate any of the charges raised by Anvar.

The report was approved by Vigilance Director Yogesh Gupta and forwarded to the government, which subsequently granted clearance following the Chief Minister’s approval.