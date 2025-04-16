Kollam: The display of RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s portraits during a Kollam temple festival on Tuesday has sparked controversy in the state. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) plans to request a report from its vigilance wing in this regard.

During the festival, the images of Hedgewar were reportedly displayed alongside photos of prominent social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru and B R Ambedkar.

TDB sources on Wednesday said the management of Puthiyakavu Temple, a local shrine in the district that does not fall under its ambit, is allegedly responsible for showcasing the images of the RSS leader during the "kudamattam" as part of the festivities. Kollam Pooram is a spectacle being held during the annual festival at the famous Ashramam Sri Krishnaswamy Temple. Though the Ashramam temple, part of the TDB, organises the event, other local temples also participate.

"As the issue regarding display of the pictures of the RSS leader during the Kollam Pooram came to the notice, the TDB has sought a report from the Devaswom Vigilance in this regard. Further steps will be taken after receiving the report," a TDB official said.

He made it clear that the management of Puthiyakavu Temple, which had allegedly displayed the pictures of the RSS leader during the festival, is not a TDB shrine. "Other temples also used to take part in the festival. We will examine the matter," the official added.

The Ashramam temple management also said they had no prior knowledge of Puthiyakavu temple's plan to display the RSS leader's pictures. They also said the other temples taking part in the Pooram were doing all their preparations "secretively".

The incident follows controversies regarding the alleged rendition of the RSS "gana geetham" during a musical concert at a temple in Kottukkal and the singing of "revolutionary songs" praising the CPM during another festival in Kadakkal in the district.

The developments happened when a High Court directive is in place against displaying political symbols during temple festivals.