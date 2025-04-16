Thrissur: The Thrissur Collectorate was placed on high alert on Wednesday after receiving an email from ‘Tahawwur Rana’. The email, sent to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) from rana_tahawur@hotmail.com, claimed that an RDX-based explosive had been planted at the site and would detonate at 1:30 pm.

The Thrissur City Police and the Bomb Squad immediately conducted a thorough inspection of the site. Authorities later concluded that the message was a hoax. Police have been instructed to trace the source of the email.

District Collector Arjun Pandyan said that there is no cause for alarm and that all necessary precautionary measures have been taken. He also noted that a similar fake threat had been received in the past.

The email mentioned plans to eliminate former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Jaffar Sadiq drug case. The email ended with a reference to the Tamil Nadu Liberation Army and was signed off as ‘S Maran, Trichy Central’.