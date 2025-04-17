Kasaragod's Parappa Block is among the five blocks selected for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration – 2024.

Parappa won the award in the 'Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP)' instituted to recognise the contribution of civil servants. District Collector K Inbasekar will receive the award at a function in New Delhi on April 21, observed as Civil Services Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ABP focuses on improving governance to enhance the quality of life of citizens in the most difficult and underdeveloped blocks of India by converging existing schemes, defining outcomes, and monitoring them. "Under ABP, 40 key performance indicators are identified to measure the progress of the blocks under five themes of health & nutrition, education, agriculture, social welfare, and basic infrastructure.

"Across the country, 426 blocks applied for this award. Five were selected. Our Parappa block is among these five," Inbasekar said in a statement, and congratulated Parappa Block Panchayat President M Lakshmi and the governing body for their support and hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parappa block's area of influence consists of grama panchayats: Kinanur-Karinthalam, Balal, East Eleri, West Eleri, Panathady, Kallar and Kodom-Belur.