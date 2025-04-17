Malappuram woman, nephew drown in Bharathapuzha
Malappuram: A woman and her teenage nephew drowned in the Bharathapuzha River at Kuttippuram, in Malappuram, on Thursday evening. The deceased were identified as Abida (45) of Thavanoor Madirassery, Karinkappara, and her 15-year-old relative, Muhammad Liyan.
The incident happened around 5 pm when Liyan was swept away by a strong current while bathing. Abida rushed in to rescue him, but was also pulled under. Their bodies have been shifted to private and taluk hospitals in Kuttippuram.
