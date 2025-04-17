Kochi City Police on Thursday stated that a notice would be issued to actor Shine Tom Chacko after he allegedly fled from a hotel during an anti-drug operation. Authorities said the actor would be questioned to determine the reason behind his abrupt exit.

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced online reportedly showing Shine escaping from his hotel room when police launched a surprise anti-narcotics raid on Wednesday night. The operation was led by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) under the Kochi City Police.

According to sources, the DANSAF team reached a hotel near Kaloor around 10.45 pm in search of an accused in a drug case. Although the suspect was not found, officers noticed Shine’s name in the hotel register. When they approached his third-floor room, the actor allegedly fled the scene.

“Initial evidence, including CCTV footage, confirms that the person seen fleeing was Shine,” said a police official. While no drugs were recovered during the raid, officers are investigating why the actor attempted to escape. “The motive behind his sudden disappearance remains unclear, and a detailed investigation is underway,” the official added.

Investigators said Shine jumped out of the third-floor window onto a sheet covering the floor below upon noticing the police presence. The sheet reportedly broke on impact, after which he leapt into the swimming pool and exited through the staircase. Police have also stated that statements from hotel staff will be recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

Following the incident, Shine posted an Instagram story mocking media reports and speculation surrounding his whereabouts. He posted a video on Instagram showing himself running into a bathroom and returning, with the caption: “For those asking where Shine Tom Chacko is, here’s the exclusive footage. What more can I say?”

Shortly after, he also shared a poster of the upcoming film 'Soothravakyam'.

Meanwhile, Vincy Aloshious, who has recently spoken out against drug use in the film industry, formally named Shine in a complaint submitted to the Film Chamber. She had earlier alleged on Instagram that a co-actor, under the influence of drugs, had behaved inappropriately towards her during the shoot of Soothravakyam.

She has also lodged a complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), citing Shine's misconduct on the set. However, she clarified that she would not be pursuing legal action on this matter.

Speaking at a recent anti-drug awareness event, Vincy declared that she would no longer work with individuals who use drugs on film sets. In a follow-up Instagram video, she said both she and a fellow female actor faced inappropriate conduct from a drug-influenced colleague during a shoot.

Notably, Shine Tom Chacko was acquitted in a 2015 drug case by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court, which cited procedural lapses by the police during the seizure and arrest.