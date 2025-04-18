Thiruvananthapuram: Despite major announcements, the state government will need to amend at least five existing rules and one Act to implement the new liquor policy in its entirety.

The rules requiring amendments include those that permit the supply of liquor on dry days with restrictions, liquor service on tourism cruises, the sale of toddy in classified restaurants and hotels, and exemption for distilleries from the additional security deposit currently imposed. In addition, an amendment to the Abkari Act is necessary to facilitate the restructuring of establishments governed by it.

This suggests that the exemption granted for liquor supply in the state's tourism sector on dry days may take several months to come into effect.

An amendment to the Foreign Liquor Rules is required to enable the exclusive supply of liquor for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, issue liquor licenses to private yachts, and allow regular exports of liquor to the Lakshadweep Islands through BEVCO. The government had earlier amended the Act to allow toddy tapped from coconut trees within the premises of three-star-and-above hotels to be served to guests. The current policy's implementation will require further amendments to this Act.

To exempt distilleries from the additional levies, a revision of the Kerala Distillery & Warehouse Rules is also necessary. The new policy permits changes to the partnership structure and the Board of Directors of establishments under the Abkari Act without prior approval from the Excise Commissioner, necessitating an amendment to the Board of Directors Act as well.

Despite significant announcements accompanying various liquor policy declarations, the government has often been slow in amending the relevant rules. For instance, the first liquor policy of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government proposed issuing special liquor licenses in IT parks. Although a draft of the proposal was presented before the legislature’s subject committee, the amendment was never enacted.

Similarly, the government had announced its intention to issue liquor licenses in industrial parks as part of a subsequent policy. However, rules for this initiative are yet to be framed.