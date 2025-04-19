The state government will initiate an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study and prepare a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) status report as part of implementing measures to protect against coastal erosion in critical sites. The government earlier gave sanction for availing external assistance of US$150 million as Additional Financing (AF) from the World Bank in Program for Results (PforR) mode for Resilient Kerala Program (RKP) under Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).

The Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI)-10 of the program envisages that a Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) is developed and investments to protect coastal erosion in critical sites are carried out. The government identified 30 locations covering 30 km for interventions to mitigate coastal vulnerabilities and enhance resilience along the Kerala coast.

The Mission Director, Water Resources Department, had informed that the CRZ clearances are mandatory before executing the planned interventions at these identified sites. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study and a CRZ status report are required as part of the CRZ clearance process, it was pointed out.

According to the estimate prepared by the Mission Director, the EIA study will cost ₹ 4.5 crore, and the CRZ status report will require ₹ 3 crore. The Mission Director has informed that the successful completion of these tasks will enable the timely initiation of design and implementation at the identified locations, ensuring adherence to regulatory guidelines and project timelines.

The RKI (Rebuild Kerala Initiative) Implementation Committee (IC) meeting held on March 26 considered the matter and approved the proposal of the EIA Study for ₹4.5 crore and the CRZ Status Report for ₹3 crore, and directed the RKI to issue administrative sanction for the same.