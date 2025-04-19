Pathanamthitta: A day after a 4-year-old boy was crushed to death by a cement pole at the Konni Elephant rehabilitation centre, officials have stopped entry of public to the facility until further notice. The deceased, Abhiram, a native of Kadambanad in Pathanamthitta, was playing with his cousins during a family outing when the incident happened. The Forest Department officials have submitted a report related to the incident.

As per the report, the accident occurred on the road leading to the centre’s 3D theatre. “Concrete poles were placed along this route after a wire fence was removed. The child was holding onto one such pole when it suddenly gave way and fell,” said Jiyas Jalaludheen, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ranni Forest Division

He added that the pole was in an overlooked area. “We did not anticipate such an incident. Our primary focus has been on maintaining the elephants, shelters, and the children’s park. We did not expect visitors to spend time on that particular stretch, as it's generally just a passage to the theatre,” he said.

An expert committee comprising members from the Fire and Rescue Services, Forest Department, and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be constituted to conduct a comprehensive safety audit of the facility. “Only after evaluating their recommendations will the centre be reopened to the public,” said Jiyas.

The incident happened on Friday at 12 pm. Abhiram reached the elephant centre along with his mother and other family members after a visit to Kalleli temple. He was holding onto the concrete pole while posing for a photo when the structure gave way and fell over his head. He was initially taken to Taluk hospital, Konni and then rushed to General Hospital, Pathanamthitta. He was declared brought dead on arrival. Internal bleeding was reported as the cause of his death.