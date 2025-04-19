Thrissur: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was found dead on the seashore at Companykadavu in Koorikkuzhi, Kaipamangalam, on Saturday. According to reports, the child, who had gone missing from his relatives’ house, is believed to have fallen into the sea and drowned.

The deceased is Ashfaq, son of Naser and Shahira of Kurikkapeedika House, Muttichoor.

The boy met with the accident while visiting a relative’s house along with his parents. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Ashfaq and his four-year-old elder brother had gone to a neighbouring house. During this time, it is believed that he wandered unnoticed towards the sea through a nearby path.

While the family was searching for him, some fishermen found the child unresponsive on the shore. After administering first aid, he was rushed to Al Iqbal Hospital in Chettuva and later to AR Hospital in Kodungallur. However, efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Kaipamangalam police have arrived at the scene and initiated further proceedings.