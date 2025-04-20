Kottayam: Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, on Saturday said that Munambam comprised of people of different religions coexisting in harmony for a long time and therefore, attempts to create "divisions" among them was "diabolical".

According to a PTI report, in his Easter message, the Catholicos said that Munanbam residents should be given hope. The residents of Munambam, the majority of them Christians, have been agitating for the past several months against what they allege is an unlawful claim by the Waqf Board on their land and properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the Orthodox Church further said that the state government should rethink its stand of allegedly neglecting the ASHA workers’ demand for a raise in their honorarium, PTI reported.

The Catholicos emphasised the struggles faced by tribal communities living in hilly terrains, who he said are being held captive by wild animals. He called on Kerala forest minister A K Saseendram to help to make their lives peaceful. "He should be ready to do that," he added.