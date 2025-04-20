Thiruvananthapuram: As part of a major initiative to unify and modernise the power distribution network in Kerala, overhead power supply cables in the cities of Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram will be replaced with underground lines. This transformation aims to eliminate the public inconvenience caused by power poles and dangling cables, while also improving the safety of urban spaces.

The project will convert all High-Tension (HT) and Low-Tension (LT) overhead lines into Underground Cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, and a Ring Main Unit (RMU) system. Authorities have already submitted a revised estimate of ₹176.58 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

LT power meters currently installed within consumer premises will be relocated outside under this project. This change is designed to reduce instances of electricity theft and to make meter access less intrusive for consumers while also avoiding other inconveniences too.

The shift to underground cabling is expected to enhance the sustainability of the power distribution system, making it disruption-free in areas where the project is implemented.

Additionally, removing power poles and cables from pedestrian paths will improve road safety and ease traffic congestion. Important visual elements like traffic signals, warning signs and information boards will also become more visible.

In Ernakulam, for example, the project will be implemented in key stretches: from Madhava Pharmacy Junction to Rajaji Road along MG Road, from Centre Square Mall to Atlantis Junction, and from Atlantis Junction to Thevara Bridge. The cost of implementation in this segment alone is estimated to be ₹74.54 crore.

All power infrastructure currently obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement along both sides of MG Road will be cleared under this revamp.