Kochi: S Satheesh was appointed as the party’s Ernakulam district secretary on Sunday. Satheesh replaces C N Mohanan, who was elevated to the CPM state secretariat during the recent CPM state conference.

Satheesh’s appointment was unanimously decided at a meeting of the CPM district committee meet, headed by party state secretary M V Govindan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesh, a Kothamangalam native, is currently the vice president of the State Youth Welfare Board. The decision to entrust Satheesh with the task of leading the party in Ernakulam is in line with the party’s strategy of bringing youth leaders to the helm.

Referring to his new role as a big responsibility, Satheesh said that his focus would be on strengthening the organisation and improving its relationship with the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

K S Arunkumar and Shaji Muhammed were also elevated to the CPM district secretariat.