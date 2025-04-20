Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly injuring her two children with a hot spatula in Kilimanoor. The two boys are studying in UKG and Class 1.

Manorama News reported that the incident came to light after the children’s father took a photograph of the burns and shared it with their school teacher. Police booked the mother after receiving a complaint from the teacher. The mother told police that she took the extreme step after becoming irritated with the children’s mischievous behaviour.

As the case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, the mother was placed under police watch and later released. Manorama News reported that the police will take her into custody again for further procedures in the case.