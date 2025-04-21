Kasaragod: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has booked Nileshwar Station Master Ghanshyam Maheshwar (36) for reporting to duty in an intoxicated state and failing to give the 'line clear' signal to an incoming train — a lapse that posed a grave risk to rail safety.

Maheshwar, a native of Rajasthan, has been charged under Section 172 of the Railways Act for being drunk while on duty, an offence punishable with up to one year in prison and/or a fine.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday, April 19, when the Kanhangad Station Manager did not receive the mandatory 'line clear' signal from Nileshwar station. In railway operations, this signal confirms that the next block section is free of other trains or obstacles, and it is safe for a train to proceed. Without this clearance, no train is allowed to enter the next section — a critical safeguard in the Absolute Block System.

Acting swiftly, the Kanhangad Station Manager alerted the Palakkad Control Room, which dispatched the RPF to Nileshwar. A team led by RPF Sub-Inspector Kathiresh Babu found the Station Master in a drunken state and unfit to carry out his duties. He was taken to Nileshwar Taluk Hospital, where medical tests confirmed alcohol consumption.

Maheshwar was arrested and later released on bail. ''We are informed that departmental action is also being initiated,'' said SI Kathiresh Babu. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Palakkad Railway Division said he would verify the matter and respond regarding disciplinary proceedings.