Kozhikode: An elderly woman was found dead inside a cowshed at her residence here on Monday. The deceased, Rosamma Joseph (70), was a native of Anakkampoyil in Thiruvambadi. Her body was discovered by family members around 7 am on Monday.

The family found her missing from her room when they called her for breakfast. Noticing bloodstains, they searched the premises and found her seated, lifeless, on a chair inside an old cowshed within the residential compound. There was a wound on her wrist and a stab injury on her neck.

The Thiruvambadi Police have registered under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and have begun further proceedings.

"Investigation is ongoing. After completing the inquest procedures, the body will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital," the police said.