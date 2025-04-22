Kannur: A one-year-old child died here on Monday after being accidentally struck with an axe by his grandmother. The deceased has been identified as Dayal.

Dayal’s grandmother, Narayani, was chopping wood at their house in Kuttaparamba around 4 pm when the toddler got in her way, said a police officer from the Alakode station. Narayani, who is partially blind, did not see the child. Dayal’s mother, Priya, was away at work when the incident occurred, said ward member Sabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child's body has been shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Further proceedings are underway.