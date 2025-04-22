Thrissur: A case has been registered against BJP State President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly filming a video inside the Guruvayur Temple premises. The police action follows a complaint lodged by KPCC media panellist V R Anoop stating that his actions violated a High Court order.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar had reportedly recorded and posted videos on his social media platforms from the temple's natappandal (pathway) and in front of the deepasthambham (lamp post). Video recording is currently permitted at the natappandal only for weddings and religious rituals, as per a previous High Court ruling. The case was registered at the Guruvayur Temple Police Station.

Earlier this month, police registered a case against Kozhikode native Jasna Saleem for allegedly recording a video at the eastern entrance of the Guruvayur Temple. Jasna, known for her devotional paintings of Lord Krishna, had previously gone viral for her artwork. She had also shared visuals on social media, including one showing her cutting a cake in front of the temple.

Following these incidents, the Guruvayur Temple authorities filed complaints, prompting the High Court to impose strict restrictions on videography at the temple. The court's order explicitly bans videography at the natappandal except for weddings and other religious ceremonies.