Three people injured in bar brawl in Idukki's Adimali
Idukki: Three people were injured in a clash inside a bar in Adimali town, Idukki, on Tuesday.
Following an altercation between two groups inside Matha Bar, Harishree (44), Sinu Unni (30), and Anil (27), all residents of Adimali, sustained injuries. Harishree, who was stabbed in the neck, is in critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.
Eyewitnesses reported that the accused fled the scene after the attack. Adimali police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation, and have intensified the search for the suspect.
