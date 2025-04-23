Kottayam: Police have found the digital video recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage from the Thiruvathukkal house where an elderly couple was murdered on Tuesday. This development came after police arrested Amit Urang, a migrant labourer from Assam, from Mala in Thrissur.

Police recovered the DVR from a nearby canal on Wednesday. The water body is 200 metres away from the crime scene, Manorama News reported.

Calling it a revenge crime, police said industrialist TK Vijayakumar and his wife Meera were murdered as Amit wanted revenge for being abandoned by his girlfriend.

Amit was taken into custody from a chicken farm near an area where migrant workers reside in Mala.

Amit had worked at the house and Indraprastham Auditorium for three years. However, after he stole the couple's phones and committed financial fraud amounting to about ₹1.5 lakh, the family complained to the police.

He was arrested in September following the complaint and released on bail in the first week of April.

Following the police case, his girlfriend from Assam abandoned him. This enraged Amit, and he decided to murder the couple for revenge, he told the police.

As per police's assessment, the murder took place after 10 pm on Monday. After arriving at Thiruvathukkal junction by autorickshaw, the victim walked an additional 200 metres to reach the house. The autorickshaw driver has identified the accused.

Amit entered the house by jumping over the small gate near the main gate. After scaling the wall, he made a hole in the glass of the front window using a drill. He first opened the window, and then he opened the door latch. Having entered the house, he murdered Vijayakumar and Meera, who were sleeping in two rooms, by hacking them with an axe.

He also attempted to tear their clothes. The preliminary post-mortem report indicated that the cause of death was bleeding from a deep wound to the head.