Kozhikode: The Cyber Crime Police here on Tuesday arrested a man posing as an agent for online trading scammers. He extorted ₹65.22 lakh from a retired bank manager in the city.

The accused, Vimal Pratap Radia (47), a resident of South Beach, Kozhikode, was apprehended during a raid at his residence. The police also seized Rs 12.5 lakh in cash.

According to officials, Radia deceived the retired banker by promising large profits through Forex trading after initiating contact online. Of the total amount extorted, Rs 12.4 lakh was received directly.

Cyber police said that Radia worked as a dealer for scammers based in other states and distant locations, collecting money from victims and transferring it to the fraudsters.

The arrest followed an investigation that tracked his phone calls and emails. Authorities are now probing Radia’s links to previously arrested scam networks and individuals who provide financial assistance or bank accounts for such operations.

He has been remanded to judicial custody. Police Inspector Agesh K K led the investigation.