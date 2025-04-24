The Interiors that rival luxury hotels and office rooms that mirror those of multinational giants-complete with plush executive chairs, signal a clear departure from the party’s spartan past. And every one of those chairs carries the same bold signature: red.

Manorama has exclusively secured the first glimpse of the interiors of the new CPM state committee office--images which the party is yet to unveil. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-of-the-art building on Wednesday.

Compared to the old AKG Centre, the new facility is a monumental upgrade. The transformation is evident in the amenities and in the visual appeal too. Where the old headquarters was marked by simple iron chairs, which often lacked even the basic cushions and plain tables, the new building boasts modern, wheeled computer chairs designed for comfort. With these ergonomic additions, party leaders can now engage in marathon discussions without emerging physically worn out.

Even the hall earmarked for holding party events including the state committee meetings has received a stylish upgrade. It now resembles the classrooms of premier educational institutions, complete with chairs that include writing pads--an especially thoughtful addition, given that party classes are a longstanding tradition within the CPM. The writing pads make it easy for attendees to jot down key points during these sessions.

The main conference hall takes cues from a modern theatre. Cushioned seats are arranged in tiered rows. Meanwhile, the mini conference hall follows the sleek design of corporate boardrooms.

Visitor seating, once limited to aging wooden couches at the old AKG Centre, has been upgraded. The new visitors’ lounge features plush, foreign-style cushioned settees. Even the ceilings have received a touch of elegance, with sections of false ceilings fitted with recessed lighting.