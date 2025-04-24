Thiruvananthapuram: The state government buildings in Thiruvananthapuram city limits owe the city corporation property tax dues worth Rs 50 crore, according to the latest audit report of the local fund audit department for 2023-24. The dues have been recorded for 3058 government buildings in 10 wards in the city.

The lowest tax rate of government buildings is Rs 10 and the highest rate is Rs 22 in municipal corporations as per the government order issued in 2023. In Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, the property tax is levied at a rate of Rs 22 for the government buildings. The audit report notes that a letter was sent to the corporation seeking details on current demand, collection and balance statement of state government buildings in January 2025. The civic body replied that the Sanchaya software was not functional since January 2024 and hence it was not possible to furnish separate details.

The civic body also communicated that tax payments of the majority of government buildings are directly credited to the account of the corporation secretary; however, recording these transactions is still going on. In response to the audit query about whether the government buildings were exempt from tax payment, the corporation has replied that no buildings were exempt. The audit report notes that the total tax dues of the civic body from hotels, resorts, mobile towers and government buildings is Rs 61 crore, and the highest dues have been recorded for government buildings.

The city corporation had in the past held discussions with the heads of various government departments on the timely payment of tax. The officials had replied that the departments do not have separate budgetary allocations for the payment of property tax. In 2021, the civic body had published a ward-wise list of tax dues of government and central government buildings. The recent audit report also shows the dues of central government buildings in terms of service charges. As per the norms, 75 per cent of the property tax shall be levied as a service charge from the central government buildings.