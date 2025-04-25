Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has amended the Foreign Liquor rules to enable the serving of liquor in IT (Information Technology) parks in Kerala. The Department of Taxes issued a notification on Friday introducing a new sub-rule to introduce Foreign Liquor Information Technology Park Lounge Licence. The Excise Commissioner will issue this under orders of the Government exclusively in the Information Technology Parks on payment of an annual fee of ₹10 lakh.

The licence shall be granted in the name of developers of the IT park. The licensees shall purchase their supplies of foreign liquor only from F.L.9 licensees. As per the rule, no liquor shall be served under this licence to any person other than the staff working in the IT park. The official visitors or guests of companies operating within the IT Park shall have authorisation from the relevant firm. The licensed premises shall be a separate area situated inside the IT park premises, other than any of the office spaces, with a separate entrance and exit.

Techno Park, Info Park, Cyber Park, IT Parks operating on public-private partnership such as Smart City, Kochi and Private Information Technology/ Information Technology Enabled Services Parks falling in class of Information Technology/ Information Technology Enabled Services Parks as per Information Technology Department policy definition can avail the license for possessing and vending foreign liquor subject to certain restrictions, as per the notification.

There shall be no supply of liquor in the Information Technology Lounge license on the following days:

(i) Birth day of Mahatma Gandhi.

(ii) Birth day of Sree Narayana Guru.

(iii) Commemoration day of Mahatma Gandhi.

(iv) Samadhi day of Sree Narayana Guru.

(v) The first day of all English calendar months.

(vi) Good Friday.

(vii) International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

(viii) During the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with general or byelection within the polling area and on the whole day of counting of votes within the polling area.

(ix) During the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the election or byelection to the Corporation, Municipal Divisions, Wards or Panchayat constituencies within the polling area and on the whole day of counting of votes within the polling area.