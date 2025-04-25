Kozhikode: A police raid at a hookah bar in Vellayil in Kozhikode on Thursday revealed that minors were being served hookah in its premises, and the owner was arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act. Police officials said that Asif M (33), the owner of the establishment, was granted bail.

According to Vellayil police station officials, minors were being served flavoured tobacco containing 5 mg of nicotine. The hookah bar used to serve Arabic dishes and tobacco to the customers, police added.

Police officials said that they had received multiple complaints regarding the hookah bar. “However, no minors were found in previous raids,” an official said. Such cases have not been heard of in Kozhikode district, the official added.