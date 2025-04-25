Kochi: Social media personality Santosh Varkey, popularly known as ‘Arattannan’, has been taken into custody by Ernakulam North Police following a complaint filed by Malayalam actor Ansiba. The complaint accuses him of making obscene and derogatory remarks against women in the film industry through his social media platforms.



According to the complaint, Varkey posted a sexually offensive comment on Facebook on the night of April 20, 2025, claiming that "women in the film industry are prostitutes." The statement, which quickly went viral, drew widespread criticism for its sweeping and defamatory portrayal of women actors. The formal complaint was lodged on April 25 at the office of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) in Ernakulam. After the recording of the statement, the complainant appeared before North Police Station Inspector Jijin Joseph for further procedures around 12.30 pm.

The complainant stated that such comments not only amount to defamation but have caused deep mental anguish to women in the industry. She added that the remarks were not just personally hurtful but also damaging to the dignity of women in cinema.

An FIR has been registered under Crime No. 160/2024, invoking Sections 75(3) read with 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.