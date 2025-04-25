Pathanamthitta: The Moozhiyar Police have charged seperate cases under POCSO Act against a 17 year old boy for raping his three minor sisters. The accused was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently transferred to an observation home, the police said.

The incident happened last summer at their home. The three sisters aged 13,12 and 9 were assaulted by their brother when they returned home for their summer vacation. The incident occurred while their mother was away at work.

The elder sister revealed the incident during a counselling session. The authorities then informed the Child Welfare Committee, who in turn notified the Moozhiyar Police. A case was registered on Thursday against the accused.

"This is a shocking incident. We are investigating whether the boy was under the influence of drugs or suffering from any mental health issues," said an officer at Moozhiyar Police Station.