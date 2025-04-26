Kozhikode: The last rites of renowned historian MGS Narayanan were conducted with state honours at the Smrithipatham crematorium in Kozhikode on Saturday.

State Minister for Forest and Wildlife A K Saseendran, Kozhikode North MLA Thottathil Ravindran, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C P Musafir Ahmed and other prominent figures paid homage to the eminent historian.

Thottathil Ravindran presented a condolence resolution at the commemoration meeting that followed. Thanavur MLA K T Jaleel, Calicut University Vice-Chancellor P Raveendran, Beena Philip and members of MGS Narayanan’s family took part in the gathering.