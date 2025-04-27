Koduvally police arrested three people, including the notorious criminal Aadu Shameer, in connection with an assault on a wedding party in Koduvally on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 pm near a wedding hall at Vennakkad, after a minor traffic block occurred when the wedding party’s bus stopped to drop off passengers.

Aadu Shameer and his associates, travelling in a car right behind the bus, became enraged when another traffic block formed as the bus attempted to park near a petrol pump. The group got out of their vehicle and launched a violent attack.

"In the beginning, they were scolding the bus employees loudly, then they started beating them with iron rods. They hurled stones at the bus, smashing the door’s glass. Further, they hurled crude explosives — a type of firecracker — twice. Luckily only one exploded, as all of this happened near a petrol pump," said a passenger who was travelling in a KSRTC bus behind the car.

Police from Koduvally attempted to restrain the attackers, but the group fled towards Narikkuni. Officers, with the assistance of local residents near Madavoor Mukku on the Koduvally-Narikkuni road, apprehended the accused.

Authorities noted that the use of explosives near the petrol pump could have led to a major tragedy, but a disaster was narrowly averted. Aadu Shameer is a wanted criminal in connection with a previous ‘quotation’ case in Koduvally.