Kasaragod: Registration has started for this year’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’ medical camp, organized by Malayala Manorama in association with Madras Medical Mission. The camp offers a fresh lease of life to people from poor families suffering from heart ailments.

This year’s first ‘Hridayapoorvam’ camp, which has successfully completed 25 years, will take place at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vidyanagar, Kasaragod, on May 10 and 11.

Only people from families with an annual income of less than Rs 80,000 will be eligible for the free heart check-ups and surgeries offered at the camp. Priority will be given to those aged below 60. After examinations at the camp, a priority list of patients requiring heart surgery will be prepared.

Follow-up check-ups for beneficiaries who have previously undergone heart surgeries under ‘Hridayapoorvam’ will also be conducted at the camp, for which new registration is necessary. Those registering before May 6 can attend the camp in Kasaragod.

So far, as many as 2,500 patients, including 1,500 children, have undergone free heart surgeries under ‘Hridayapoorvam’.

For details and registrations, contact 98953 99491 (registration is open from 10 am to 6 pm on working days until May 5).