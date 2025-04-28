Kochi: The police seized ganja from the residence of popular Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, better known by his stage name Vedan, at Kaniyampuzha near Vyttila on Monday. The narcotic substance was seized in a raid conducted by the Hill Palace police in the apartment of the singer.

The Hill Palace Inspector said that around nine people, including Vedan, were present at the apartment during the raid. The officer added that the amount of the substance seized was yet to be ascertained. The police conducted the raid based on a tip-off.

The raid happened a day after noted Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa and their friend Shalif Mohammed were arrested by Excise officials with hybrid ganja from a flat in Kochi.

A total of 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja were confiscated from them, and the trio were released on station bail. The Excise Special Squad raided the flat at around 2.00 am as they received a tip-off that drugs were being used in a flat rented by cinematographer Sameer Thahir. In the wake of the development, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union suspended both filmmakers from the body.

The raid at Vedan's residence coincided with Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi appearing before the Excise team probing the seizure of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 2 crore from a woman in Alappuzha earlier this month.

A woman drug peddler, namely Taslima Sulthana, and her accomplice were arrested with ganja on April 2 by officials of the state Excise Department. She had reportedly named the two actors in her statement.