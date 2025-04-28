Kollam: The two accused in the dowry death case of a 28-year-old woman in Pooyapally have been awarded a life sentence on Monday.

The Kollam Additional Sessions Court found Chandulal (36) and his mother, Geetha Lali (62), guilty of murdering Tushara, a native of Karunagapally, by starving her to death over dowry demands. The court further ordered a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Lali (66), Chandulal’s father and the third accused in the case, was found dead near the Ithikkara river over a year ago.

The court found that Chandulal’s family started mentally and physically harassing Tushara and her family three months after their wedding in 2013 over dowry. At the time of her death, Tushara weighed 21 kilogrammes. During postmortem, no traces of food were found in Tushara’s intestines.  

