Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian on Monday issued an order temporarily suspending toll collection at Paliyekkara toll plaza.

The action was taken following prolonged traffic congestion caused by the construction of an underpass on the National Highway. The contract company had been instructed to take necessary measures to ease traffic congestion, but due to their failure to resolve the situation, toll collection has now been temporarily halted.

The District Collector has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately take necessary steps, with the help of the police, to alleviate the traffic congestion. The order specifies that the Thrissur Rural District Police Chief must ensure that NHAI complies with the directives. The suspension order will be reconsidered once smooth traffic flow is restored.

Following widespread complaints about severe traffic congestion at the Chirangara underpass construction site and surrounding areas on NH 544, several discussions were held between the district administration and the NHAI. Despite repeated instructions, the authority failed to take effective action to clear the traffic bottlenecks. Although a decision to suspend toll collection was taken on April 16, it was deferred after the NHAI requested more time.

During a meeting on April 22, it was decided that if the congestion was not resolved by April 28, the earlier decision would be implemented. Since the authority failed to comply with the directives, the Collector has now ordered the suspension of toll collection.