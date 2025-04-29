Kasaragod Police seized ₹1.175 crore in cash from an NRI at Trikkannad near Bekal early Tuesday. Abdul Khader (46), of Melparamba near Bekal, was intercepted around 5.30 am while ferrying the cash in a WagonR.

Bekal DySP Manoj V V said Khader claimed he was delivering the money to a business associate at Chittari near Kanhangad, but could not explain the source. "He has been in Kerala for the past five months and has no business here," Manoj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer said his team flagged down Khader's car after getting a tip-off that a WagonR was moving unaccounted for cash every morning. A hidden cavity under the back seat concealed 23,500 notes of Rs 500, said Bekal Inspector Shine K P.

Police also found a list with 40 names in Khader's pocket, and a copy of it on his phone, suggesting he could be a cash mule delivering hawala money to families of NRIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized the cash and car under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). "We will submit a report to the Enforcement Directorate. It's now for the central agency to trace the money trail," DySP Manoj said.